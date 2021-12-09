11 Joyful Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Cancel Out The 'Blah' Of 4 pm Sunsets
Add brightness & colour to your life this weekend... even if it's dark by mid-afternoon.
Montreal may be getting a little darker and drearier, but we can always count on the weekend to spark joy in the city.
In a place as colourful as Montreal, you can bet there are plenty of things to do this weekend if you want to add brightness to your life — yes, even when the sun sets at like 4 p.m.
Sip Drinks At Miracle Bar
When: November 15 to December 26, 2021
Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A bar so festive with drinks so delicious that even the Grinch himself would be snapping Insta pics.
Watch A Christmas Drag Show Over Brunch
Price: $25 for tickets; Menu is $15 to $25 with bottomless mimosas for $39
When: December 12, 19, 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Pancakes with a side of holiday pizzazz!
Check Out This Brand New Art Gallery
When: Opened December 1
Address: Allégorie Galerie D'Art, 2301, rue Saint-Patrick, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Appreciating the beautiful work of local artists can be a serious mood booster.
Try Montreal's New Italian-Japanese Fusion Restaurant
Address: Tiramisu, 989, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located where Old Montreal meets Chinatown, this funky new spot brings together two cultures to create something utterly delicious.
Watch A Free Film, Thanks To Fantasia
Price: Free!
When: December 10 to 19
Address: J.A. de Sève Cinema at Concordia University, J.W. McConnell Building (Library building), 1400, boul. de Maisonneuve O., LB-125
Why You Need To Go: Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Fantasia Film Festival is offering Montrealers the chance to see some amazing flicks at absolutely no cost.
Bring Home New Plant Friends
Address: Stemhaus
Why You Need To Go: Looking for some greenery to get you through the winter? This local spot has everything you need to instantly bring greenery and life into your home.
Track Down A Cake Vending Machine
Address: Place Montreal Trust, Montreal Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Galeries d'Anjou
Why You Need To Go: Straight from the Cake Boss himself, you can now satisfy your sweet tooth with more ease than ever before!
Pop Bubbly From A Champagne Vending Machine
Address: W Hotel, 901, rue du Square-Victoria, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If cake vending machines weren't exciting enough, there's now also a vending machine that serves you champagne so you can make anything and everything a cause for celebration.
Visit A Christmas Market
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Festive cheer and artisanal goodies!
Go Skating In Old Montreal
Price: $8.05
When: Opens December 11
Address: Bassin Bonsecours, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What says "winter in Montreal" more than skating at the Old Port?
Catch A Flick At Cineplex With 2-For-1 Tickets
Price: Varies but around $11.75 for two tickets pre-tax
When: December 8 to 12
Address: Various Cineplex locations when you buy tickets online
Why You Need To Go: A BOGO deal is all the more reason to ditch Netflix for the big screen (and a face full of popcorn)!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- Things To Do - MTL Blog ›
- 11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This December - MTL Blog ›
- 12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That'll Warm Your Soul ... ›