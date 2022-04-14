9 Things To Do In Montreal This Long Weekend No Matter What You're Celebrating
Make this long weekend an unforgettable one! 🌷
This isn't just any weekend in Montreal, it's a long weekend! When you're given an extra day to get up to any shenanigans you want, you know you better take advantage of it — especially now that the spring weather is looking up.
With countless Easter festivities, terrasse reopenings, and some delish restaurants to try out, here are a few things to do this weekend in Montreal to really take advantage of the long weekend.
Enjoy An Easter Brunch Event At Time Out Market
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montréal
Price: Free admission
When: Saturday, April 16, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: Time Out Market, 705 rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Everyone's favourite spot for "the best of the city under one roof" is celebrating Easter with a super festive event this Saturday. All of your go-to stalls will be ready to bring on their long weekend brunch game in high gear, plus live music and an egg hunt and airbrush tattoos for the kids (although we don't blame you if you want to get in on the fun, too!).
Enjoy A Weekend Getaway In These Outdoor Domes
Price: Starting at $450 a night
Address: 80, rue des Sept Sommets, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: Be Air Tremblant resort has these new super domes that allow you to sleep under the stars and truly be one with nature. With a fully equipped kitchen, living room, king-sized bed, and very own private hot tub, you can really take advantage of the long weekend.
Ring In The Start Of Terrasse Season At William Gray
When: Officially opened on April 13
Address: 421, rue Saint-Vincent 8e étage, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: We can't believe it's finally time to make our way back onto the terrasse for another season of drinks, bites and good times. And starting us off is Terrasse William Gray, the classic spot for incredible views of the city and a forever go-to whenever you want to take chilling with friends to new heights...literally.
Pop By The Newly Renovated Insectarium
Price: $17 for Quebec residents over 18, $22 for non-resident adult, and $13 for Quebec students with a valid ID
When: Opens April 13, 2022
Address: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: After much anticipation, the insectarium has officially opened its doors to some beautiful renovations and spectacular exhibits, including a room where butterflies roam free. It's so breathtaking that it'll give you, well, butterflies in your stomach.
Participate In A Massive Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 16 11 a.mt to 2 p.m.
Address: 10215, av. Georges-Baril, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: Who says egg hunts are just for kids? This weekend, you can join in on the egg hunting fun at Promenade Fleury and search for eggs adorned in classic pastels to really welcome you into spring. And don't worry if you left your basket at home — you can pick one up at Saint-Paul-de-la-Croix Church.
Celebrate Sugar Shack Season At Taverne Gaspar
When: April 4 to 30
Address: 89, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Not only is it the long weekend, but it's also time for Taverne Gaspar's Urban Sugar Shack.How sweet is that?! Highlighting one of Quebec's greatest exports, this menu is all about maple, from the appetizers all the way to dessert that'll make your stomach feel full and oh so patriotic.
Indulge In Some Easter Treats
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy this weekend by sinking your teeth into some mouthwatering Easter treats, including this delish mini eggs ice cream waffle from GaufresetGlaces. Whether you're feeling festive or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth, this is a must-try.
Visit A New Hot Pot Spot
When: Grand opening on April 16
Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Liuyishou Hot Pot is the biggest all-you-can-eat hot pot spot across North America, and they are finally opening up here in Montreal. The restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening on April 16 and April 17 where you can enjoy all that the Liuyishou menu has to offer.
Check Out What's Happening At Art SouTerrain
When: Until June 30
Address: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal (747 rue du Square-Victoria), Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (1000 Pl Jean-Paul-Riopelle), and Cité Internationale - OACI (999 boul Robert-Bourassa)
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's famous underground city is getting a beautiful makeover during Art SouTerrain, a festival showcasing the works of over 40 artists from around the world. Already on for a few weeks now, the festival is in full swing and the perfect place to wander this weekend.