9 Things To Do In Montreal For The First Weekend Of 2022 To Forget About 2021
Goodbye 2021, you will NOT be missed!
Friday marks the last day of 2021 — and oh, what a year it was. There may be all kinds of restrictions in place in Quebec right now, but there are still tons of things to do in Montreal this weekend for you to ring in the New Year.
Here are a few ideas for you to kick off 2022 on the right foot and help you forget all about the horrors of 2021.
Check Out The 'Imagine Monet' Exhibition
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
Why You Should Go: This immersive exhibition makes you feel as though you've stepped inside the colourful works of Claude Monet. Make sure to book your tickets online beforehand.
Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau
Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program is packed with all sorts of free outdoor activities that'll help you forget you hate winter.
Embrace The Final Days Of The Holiday Season At Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal
When: Until January 2, 2022
Where: 105, rue Sainte-Catherine Street O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To make the most of the last few days of the holiday season in a festive setting.
Celebrate NYE With Your 5 Favourite People
When: December 31, 2021
Why You Should Go: Indoor gatherings are limited to six people right now, so call your besties up and plan a little shindig at one of your apartments. No better way to start the New Year than with your closest people.
Go On A Winter Walk
Where: Find a path and follow it!
Why You Should Go: We all need a little extra dose of fresh air right now and there's no denying that Montreal has a magical charm when it's filled with snow.
Grab Your Sled And Find A Hill
Where: Check out these spots
Why You Should Go: To embrace your inner child and slide your way into 2022.
Check Out Montreal's Newest Sports Bar
Where: La Chambre, 1608, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This stunning new microbrasserie in the heart of downtown knocks all other sports bars out of the park. Plus, the menu is full of delicious dishes for you to try.
Go Watch The Sunset On Mount Royal
Where: Mount Royal Summit, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: If you climb the steps to the top of Mount Royal right before nightfall, you'll get to see the Montreal skyline light up during sunset.
Grab A Slice Of Vending Machine Cake At One Of These 4 Malls
Where:
- Place Montreal Trust
- Montreal Eaton Centre
- CF Fairview Pointe-Claire
- Galeries d'Anjou
Why You Should Go: Craving something sweet while shopping? Carlo's Bake Shop Cake ATMs have got you covered.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.