12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That'll Warm Your Soul — Even If It's Chilly Out
It may be cool and snowy, but this weekend's coming in hot! 🌶️
It may be getting chilly, but the weekend's coming in hot! And if you think cold weather has ever gotten in the way of an epic Montreal weekend, then you must not be from around here.
To prove it, we found some of the best things to do in Montreal this weekend.
Grab Local Artisan Gifts At Souk Montreal
When: December 1 to 5 (Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Address: 1 Place Ville Marie, Mezzanine South-East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to start crossing items off your gift list and support local artists, too, come to this amazing event happening downtown.
Sip Christmassy Cocktails At Miracle Bar
When: November 15 to December 26, 2021
Address: 351 Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's the most wonderful time of the year! And that also applies to festive cocktails.
Experience A Christmas Drag Brunch
Price: $25 for tickets; Menu is $15 to $25 with bottomless mimosas for $39
When: December 5, 12, 19, 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you thought drag brunch was 'extra,' just wait until you see a Christmas edition!
Watch A Meteor Shower
When: December 4 to 26
Why You Need To Go: Even the stars are getting into the magic of December.
Wander Through This Holiday Market
When: December 3 to 4
Where: Centre Culturel Georges-Vanier, 2450, rue Workman, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Discover even more of your favourite local artists while stocking up on presents.
Explore This Christmas Village In Laval
When: December 3 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 901, ave. du Parc, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas village is only on for two weekends, so be sure to soak it all in before it's gone.
Snap A Pic At Maison Pepin's Christmas Alley
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19
Address: Maison Pepin, 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bring some holiday cheer to your feed but make sure you register in advance if you do!
Light Up Your Life At Illumi
Address: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, Q
Why You Need To Go: What says December more than a "new dazzling world of lights," which is exactly how Illumi describes itself on its website.
Admire Art At A Brand-New Gallery
When: Opened December 1
Address: Allégorie Galerie D'Art, 2301, rue Saint-Patrick, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This new art gallery is all about showcasing local talent. In fact, the gallery doesn't even charge the artists fees to display their work.
Go On A Christmas Market Crawl
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: You can never go wrong with a Christmas market! Why not check out all three that the city has to offer?
Visit The McCord For Free
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19, 2022
Address: McCord Museum, 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There aren't many weeks left of the museum's 100-day celebration of its 100th birthday, so be sure to experience some of the city's best art and culture collections while they're still free.
Try Out This Too-Good-To-Be True Nutella Pump
Address: Forno West, 1235, ave. Greene, Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Nutella pump has the potential to be a serious weekend highlight. It may seem too good to be true, but you can test that theory by checking it out for yourself. Your tastebuds will thank you.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- 11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This December - MTL Blog ›
- 9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend 'Cause We Can Finally ... ›
- 9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That'll Give You ALL The ... ›