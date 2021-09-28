I Tried Montreal's New Peruvian Brunch Spot & Fell In Love With Ceviche As Breakfast
They have $30 bottomless mimosas too!
If you're reading this, you probably love brunch as much as I do — which means you know that, as great as it is to revisit Montreal's classic brunch spots weekend after weekend, sometimes you want to shake up your routine. That's where Barranco, a new Peruvian brunch spot in the Plateau–Mont-Royal, comes in.
Barranco just launched its brunch service on September 17 and, as the brunch lover I am, I was there two days later to try it. Between the $30 bottomless mimosa option, the good vibes and the Montreal-meets-Peru concept, anyone looking for something unique and delicious should add this place to their weekend brunch roster.
The real Barranco is a neighbourhood in the heart of Peru's capital Lima, which Barranco MTL owner Fidel M. Vasquez described as "romantic and urban, very artistic." But Montreal's Barranco is in the heart of the Plateau on Rue Saint-Denis, across from Clébard.
"I'm in the [restaurant] industry for about 10 years now and I come from Cusco, Peru," Vasquez told me. "It's always been my dream to open a restaurant here in Montreal [so] that I can show you guys a bit more about our culture."
When we arrived for our 11:30 a.m. reservation, my brunch buddy and I and were seated inside the restaurant, but there is also a nice terrasse.
We were struck by the cool atmosphere that effortlessly blends two different worlds: Montreal and Peru.
On one wall, you'll find a mural that transports you straight to the streets of Peru with palm trees and colourful houses. On the other wall, you'll find mixed media collage-style art that's common on the streets of Montreal.
Barranco's art was done by local street artists TEETZ, l.n.a and KA₩AZ.
The menu was created as a collaboration between Passé Composé's Arnaud Glay and Barranco's chefs Daniel Silva and Michelangelo Miceli. Like the decor, puts a Montreal twist on Peruvian favourites. My friend got a Peruvian take on a bagel lox and cream cheese: a St-Viateur bagel with trout gravlax, cilantro sauce, red onions, radishes, jalapeño yogurt, cilantro sprouts, corn and jalapeño salsa. He loved it.
I had the Ceviche de Hongos, a mix of mushrooms, sour marinade, chives, red onion, corn, crunchy corn, quinoa, and coriander seeds. It was a perfect excuse to eat ceviche for breakfast — something I haven't done since I visited Peru several years ago and it brought back yummy, fresh, citrusy, seafood memories.
I opted for a house passionfruit (maracuya) juice instead of the $30 bottomless mimosas that day. My juice was delightfully refreshing and beautiful to look at. That said, the bottomless mimosas are a fun option and it looked like the party atmosphere was starting picking up the pace when we headed out, as a DJ spun happy beats and old-school retro music.
If you're looking for a tasty new brunch spot that'll make you feel like you have one foot in Canada and the other in South America, then I definitely recommend checking out Barranco, whether for brunch or for dinner. The restaurant is open for brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner Monday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Barranco MTL
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Peruvian meets Montreal
Address: 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: From the $30 bottomless mimosa option to the Montreal-meets-Peru concept, Barranco is a unique and delicious new brunch spot that should be added to any Montreal brunch lover's brunch bucket list.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- Kamúy Montreal Has An All-New Caribbean Brunch Menu - MTL Blog ›
- Montreal Brunch Spots Where You Can Eat For Under $10 - MTL Blog ›
- Montreal Brunch Is Done RIGHT At These 14 Restaurants - MTL Blog ›