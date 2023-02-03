Environment Canada Issued A Snow Squall Warning For Montreal
"Be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions."
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Montreal as the incoming cold front sweeps through the province. The alert was released at 8:00 p.m. on February 2 and is also currently in effect for the Lava area, Longueuil (Varennes area), and Châteauguay (La Prairie area).
Intense winds and blowing snow are expected throughout the Montreal Island area starting Friday night and visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, EnviroCan says.
The federal weather department is urging that people "in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."
\u201cWhen your forecast calls for extreme cold, we all know we should bundle up to avoid frostbite and hypothermia but there are hidden dangers you may not know of. Meteorologist @ThatMetGirl explains.\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1675375201
Montreal is also under an extreme cold warning as wind chill values are expected to dip down to a frigid minus 42.
"In the wake of this front, temperatures will drop dramatically over the span of a few hours. These temperatures combined with moderate to strong winds will generate extreme wind chill values beginning Friday morning for these regions."
Dress warmly, with many layers, and cover up as frostbite could potentially develop within minutes of exposed skin, per EnviroCan.
Stay safe and stay warm, Montreal.
