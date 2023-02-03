montreal weather

Environment Canada Issued A Snow Squall Warning For Montreal

"Be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A person walking down the sidewalk during a snow squall in Montreal, Quebec.

A person walking down the sidewalk during a snow squall in Montreal, Quebec.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Montreal as the incoming cold front sweeps through the province. The alert was released at 8:00 p.m. on February 2 and is also currently in effect for the Lava area, Longueuil (Varennes area), and Châteauguay (La Prairie area).

Intense winds and blowing snow are expected throughout the Montreal Island area starting Friday night and visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, EnviroCan says.

The federal weather department is urging that people "in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions."

Montreal is also under an extreme cold warning as wind chill values are expected to dip down to a frigid minus 42.

"In the wake of this front, temperatures will drop dramatically over the span of a few hours. These temperatures combined with moderate to strong winds will generate extreme wind chill values beginning Friday morning for these regions."

Dress warmly, with many layers, and cover up as frostbite could potentially develop within minutes of exposed skin, per EnviroCan.

Stay safe and stay warm, Montreal.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...