Verdun Has A Hidden 'Enchanted Alley' Where You Can Take Holiday Photos — If You Can Find It
The Verdun holiday photo alley is back!
Verdun's "Enchanted Alley" is back as part of the holiday installations on rue Wellington, Time Out's 2022 "coolest street in the world." The alley hosts different scenes every year.
This year, the photo backdrop takes the form of string lights guiding visitors to a pine-covered wall with an illuminated, holiday-themed "Pôle Well" logo and hanging bubble chairs.
The installation finally went up on December 6 after weather-related delays, a spokesperson for local business organization Promenade Wellington told MTL Blog.
The spot is free to visit and open all day. Promenade Wellington encourages photo-takers to post their images with the hashtag #VerdunLuv.
The alley is just one part of the holiday decorations and festivities on the commercial street. The organization is also highlighting the area's decked-out shop windows, including the tiny Christmas village at the Maçonnerie Gratton (3729, rue Wellington), a giant holiday tree in front of the Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, which has its own elaborate village scene inside, and roving weekend choirs.
Santa will pay a visit to the holiday tree on December 17.
The Enchanted Alley is between Bar Palco and Dollarama at 4023, rue Wellington.
Verdun's 'Enchanted Alley' on rue Wellington
People sitting in the 2022 version of the "Enchanted Alley" off rue Wellington in Verdun.
Courtesy of Promenade Wellington
Where: Between Bar Palco and Dollarama at 4023, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
When: Open all day through the holiday season
Details: A hidden photo backdrop this year featuring string lights, a pine-covered wall, an illuminated sign and bubble chairs.