Snow & Freezing Rain Warnings Are In Effect For These Quebec Areas

Winter is returning with a vengeance! 🥶

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Snowfall in Montreal, Quebec.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

While Montreal is likely to receive its first snowfall next week, it appears as if other areas of Quebec will be hit with icy conditions much sooner. Snow and freezing rain warnings have come into effect on November 10 for some areas of northwestern Quebec.

"An extended period of freezing rain is expected beginning this evening through Friday evening," Environment Canada said. Abitibi, Lac-Saint-Jean and the Gouin Reservoir will be notably affected by the imminent weather conditions — causing 15 to 25 millimetres of ice pellets to hit these areas.

EnviroCan is urging the public to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve as "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous."

As for the Matagami region, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected by Friday evening. Environment Canada warns that "visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," which may make roads difficult to navigate.

Although Montreal is being spared of any snow and freezing rain, we aren't totally in the clear. The Greater Montreal Area can expect 40 to 70 millimetres of rain beginning late Friday — and it's all thanks to tropical storm Nicole.

Environment Canada has issued a "special weather" warning for over 30 regions across the province. An "intense low-pressure system" is set to affect areas including the Laurentians, Mauricie, Quebec City, Rimouski, Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Lanaudière, to name a few.

"The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will bring rainy and windy weather conditions Friday night and Saturday. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are likely for Southern, Central and Eastern Quebec," EnviroCan says.

Stay safe out there, Montreal!

