Snow & Freezing Rain Warnings Are In Effect For These Quebec Areas
Winter is returning with a vengeance! 🥶
While Montreal is likely to receive its first snowfall next week, it appears as if other areas of Quebec will be hit with icy conditions much sooner. Snow and freezing rain warnings have come into effect on November 10 for some areas of northwestern Quebec.
"An extended period of freezing rain is expected beginning this evening through Friday evening," Environment Canada said. Abitibi, Lac-Saint-Jean and the Gouin Reservoir will be notably affected by the imminent weather conditions — causing 15 to 25 millimetres of ice pellets to hit these areas.
EnviroCan is urging the public to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve as "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous."
As for the Matagami region, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are expected by Friday evening. Environment Canada warns that "visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," which may make roads difficult to navigate.
\u201cVoici un aper\u00e7u de la temp\u00eate tropicale Nicole qui se trouve pr\u00e9sentement sur la Floride. Ce sont ses restants qui apporteront des conditions de temp\u00eate automnale sur le Qu\u00e9bec et les Maritimes \u00e0 partir de vendredi en fin de journ\u00e9e et durant le week-end. #MeteoQC\u201d— ECCC M\u00e9t\u00e9o Qu\u00e9bec (@ECCC M\u00e9t\u00e9o Qu\u00e9bec) 1668093058
Although Montreal is being spared of any snow and freezing rain, we aren't totally in the clear. The Greater Montreal Area can expect 40 to 70 millimetres of rain beginning late Friday — and it's all thanks to tropical storm Nicole.
Environment Canada has issued a "special weather" warning for over 30 regions across the province. An "intense low-pressure system" is set to affect areas including the Laurentians, Mauricie, Quebec City, Rimouski, Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Lanaudière, to name a few.
"The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will bring rainy and windy weather conditions Friday night and Saturday. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are likely for Southern, Central and Eastern Quebec," EnviroCan says.
Stay safe out there, Montreal!