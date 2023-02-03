Montreal SPCA Is Waiving All Adoption Fees For Rabbits — 31 Bunnies Are Seeking Forever Homes
Hop on over to the SPCA! 🐇
The Montreal SPCA needs your help! The animal welfare centre currently has 31 rabbits up for adoption — all of which urgently need a forever home.
The Montreal SPCA shared a post across its socials on Feb 2 saying that they would be waiving all of the adoption fees associated with adopting a bunny.
"If you're thinking of adopting a rabbit, or even two, now is the perfect time. The Montreal SPCA currently has 31 rabbits up for adoption. Yes, THIRTY-ONE! We need your help," the SPCA wrote.
So, those with the necessary equipment to foster a rabbit, won't have to pay an adoption fee!
In order to best facilitate the adoption process, the Montreal SPCA simply needs to verify your home set-up or will require you to purchase all necessary items from the shelter's boutique, including a pen, hay, and toys for your bun.
According to the Montreal SPCA, rabbits have become a popular companion in Quebec. "[They] are cute, quiet, and playful, and they can be affectionate and house-trained. They are great animal companions for people who live in an apartment."
If you've been seriously considering adopting a new furry friend and have the space in both your home and heart for a bunny, then hop on over to the Montreal animal shelter where you can meet Pompom, Coton, Madame, Boubou, Panpan and so many other adorable animals currently up for adoption.