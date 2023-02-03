spca

Montreal SPCA Is Waiving All Adoption Fees For Rabbits — 31 Bunnies Are Seeking Forever Homes

Three rabbits that are currently up for adoption at the Montreal SPCA.

The Montreal SPCA needs your help! The animal welfare centre currently has 31 rabbits up for adoption — all of which urgently need a forever home.

The Montreal SPCA shared a post across its socials on Feb 2 saying that they would be waiving all of the adoption fees associated with adopting a bunny.

"If you're thinking of adopting a rabbit, or even two, now is the perfect time. The Montreal SPCA currently has 31 rabbits up for adoption. Yes, THIRTY-ONE! We need your help," the SPCA wrote.

So, those with the necessary equipment to foster a rabbit, won't have to pay an adoption fee!

In order to best facilitate the adoption process, the Montreal SPCA simply needs to verify your home set-up or will require you to purchase all necessary items from the shelter's boutique, including a pen, hay, and toys for your bun.

According to the Montreal SPCA, rabbits have become a popular companion in Quebec. "[They] are cute, quiet, and playful, and they can be affectionate and house-trained. They are great animal companions for people who live in an apartment."

If you've been seriously considering adopting a new furry friend and have the space in both your home and heart for a bunny, then hop on over to the Montreal animal shelter where you can meet Pompom, Coton, Madame, Boubou, Panpan and so many other adorable animals currently up for adoption.

