Montreal Was Ranked Among The Best Cities In The World For Public Transit
The only Canadian city to make the cut!
A new ranking measuring the cities with the best public transit dropped and Montreal is the only Canadian city to have made the cut. Time Out released its ranking on April 3, 2023, and highlighted 19 cities across the globe that know a thing or two about public transportation.
In order for Time Out to identify the top 19 cities, the global magazine surveyed more than 20,000 city-dwellers across the world from more than 50 different cities.
"We asked simply: is it easy to get around your city by public transport? And in the cities featured below, at least four out of five locals had good things to say about their city’s public transportation network," Time Out wrote.
Berlin stole the spotlight — landing in first with Prague (2), Tokyo (3), Copenhagen (4), and Stockholm (5) all rounding off the top five.
So, where exactly did Montreal rank? Montreal managed to rank 16th overall, which we will happily accept.
"Canada’s second-largest city is a delight to explore, whether on foot or via the well-developed Montreal public transportation system. The latter makes the former easier, of course – 83 percent of Montrealers say the city is easy to traverse via public transit," Time Out said.
With a pretty solid Metro and bus system, BIXI bikes, the exo train and loads of other methods of public transport, it's no surprise we scored a spot in the esteemed ranking.
Wondering which other global cities made the cut? Here's the complete ranking:
- Berlin
- Prague
- Tokyo
- Copenhagen
- Stockholm
- Singapore
- Hong Kong
- Taipei
- Shanghai
- Amsterdam
- London
- Madrid
- Edinburgh
- Paris
- New York
- Montreal
- Chicago
- Beijing
- Mumbai
