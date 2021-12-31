What's Open & Closed For New Year's In Montreal
New COVID-19 health measures are also in effect.
Another year has come and gone but COVID-19 remains. That means new year's eve and new year's day may feel sort of like déjà vu because public health measures are in effect, much like they were last year.
Don't forget that a Quebec-wide curfew begins tonight and you should be at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Private gatherings are also no longer allowed so you can only ring in the new year with your household bubble. Also, non-essential businesses are at half capacity and closed on Sundays, which means many stores will stay closed on January 2.
It may be off to a rocky start but who knows what the rest of 2022 can bring so happy new year and stay safe, Montreal.
Looking for things you CAN actually do this weekend? Here are Things To Do In Montreal For The First Weekend Of 2022 To Forget About 2021.
City of Montreal Services
Accès Montréal offices (BAM) and permit counters are closed until January 4, 2022. They will reopen on January 5. The City's digital services remain accessible, but applications submitted over the holidays will not be processed until January 5.
Waste collections — including household garbage, recycling and compost — will continue according to their regular schedules. Christmas tree collections are also taking place.
Ecocentres are closed until January 3, reopening on January 4.
STM Metro & Bus Networks
The STM's metro and bus networks are running on an adjusted schedule. Check the schedule for your route on the STM website before you head out.
SAQ & SQDC
SAQ locations are open on December 31 and closed on January 1. Most regular branches are expected to close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Express branches are set to close at 7 p.m. Check the schedule for your nearest store before you go.
SQDC stores are open on December 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on January 1.
Shopping Centres
Most malls, including CF Fairview Pointe-Claire and CF Carrefour Laval, close at 5 p.m. on December 31 and remain closed on January 1.
Grocery Stores, Pharmacies & Public Markets
Most major groceries, such as most IGA, Provigo and metro locations, are open on December 31 but the majority of stores are closed on January 1.
Public markets, including Atwater and Jean-Talon, are open on December 31 and closed on January 1.
Many pharmacies will be open on December 31 and January 1 but holiday hours may be in effect.
Libraries, Sports, Cultural Centres & Places of Worship
Gyms, fitness centres, spas, movie theatres, show venues and places of worship are all closed due to COVID-19 health restrictions.
Some sports facilities may be open for limited activities depending on your borough, but indoor sports are now restricted to individual activities, pairs or members of the same household.
Most libraries will be closed on December 31 and January 1 and reopen on January 3.
Some museums remain open.
Bars, Restaurants & Casinos
Bars, casinos and restaurant dining rooms are also closed due to COVID-19 health measures. However, restaurants remain open for take-out and delivery.
Banks & Post Offices
Banks are closed on January 1. There is no mail delivery on January 1.
Outdoor Activities
Outdoor activities are still a go so grab skates or a sled and head to the nearest park. However, cabins, pavilions and rental services may be closed so do your research before you go.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
