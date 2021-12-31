Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

What's Open & Closed For New Year's In Montreal

New COVID-19 health measures are also in effect.

What's Open & Closed For New Year's In Montreal
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Another year has come and gone but COVID-19 remains. That means new year's eve and new year's day may feel sort of like déjà vu because public health measures are in effect, much like they were last year.

Don't forget that a Quebec-wide curfew begins tonight and you should be at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Private gatherings are also no longer allowed so you can only ring in the new year with your household bubble. Also, non-essential businesses are at half capacity and closed on Sundays, which means many stores will stay closed on January 2.

It may be off to a rocky start but who knows what the rest of 2022 can bring so happy new year and stay safe, Montreal.

Looking for things you CAN actually do this weekend? Here are Things To Do In Montreal For The First Weekend Of 2022 To Forget About 2021.

City of Montreal Services

Accès Montréal offices (BAM) and permit counters are closed until January 4, 2022. They will reopen on January 5. The City's digital services remain accessible, but applications submitted over the holidays will not be processed until January 5.

Waste collections — including household garbage, recycling and compost — will continue according to their regular schedules. Christmas tree collections are also taking place.

Ecocentres are closed until January 3, reopening on January 4.

STM Metro & Bus Networks

The STM's metro and bus networks are running on an adjusted schedule. Check the schedule for your route on the STM website before you head out.

SAQ & SQDC

SAQ locations are open on December 31 and closed on January 1. Most regular branches are expected to close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Express branches are set to close at 7 p.m. Check the schedule for your nearest store before you go.

SQDC stores are open on December 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on January 1.

Shopping Centres

Most malls, including CF Fairview Pointe-Claire and CF Carrefour Laval, close at 5 p.m. on December 31 and remain closed on January 1.

Grocery Stores, Pharmacies & Public Markets

Most major groceries, such as most IGA, Provigo and metro locations, are open on December 31 but the majority of stores are closed on January 1.

Public markets, including Atwater and Jean-Talon, are open on December 31 and closed on January 1.

Many pharmacies will be open on December 31 and January 1 but holiday hours may be in effect.

Libraries, Sports, Cultural Centres & Places of Worship

Gyms, fitness centres, spas, movie theatres, show venues and places of worship are all closed due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

Some sports facilities may be open for limited activities depending on your borough, but indoor sports are now restricted to individual activities, pairs or members of the same household.

Most libraries will be closed on December 31 and January 1 and reopen on January 3.

Some museums remain open.

Bars, Restaurants & Casinos

Bars, casinos and restaurant dining rooms are also closed due to COVID-19 health measures. However, restaurants remain open for take-out and delivery.

Banks & Post Offices

Banks are closed on January 1. There is no mail delivery on January 1.

Outdoor Activities

Outdoor activities are still a go so grab skates or a sled and head to the nearest park. However, cabins, pavilions and rental services may be closed so do your research before you go.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Celebrating New Year's Eve In Quebec? Here Are The Rules To Keep In Mind

Time to say goodbye to 2021 for good.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

New Year's Eve 2021 in Quebec is shaping up to look a whole lot like it did on the last day of 2020. Feeling the déjà vu? You're not alone.

UPDATE: This article is out of date. New restrictions on gatherings and nighttime travel take effect on December 31, 2021, including a curfew that begins at 10:00 p.m. and a ban on private gatherings that include more than one household bubble. Be sure to follow the latest public health rules.

Keep Reading Show less

This Montreal Bar Is Having A New Year's Eve Party In November To Make Up For Lost Time

Since we can finally dance again!

Le Saint Édouard

Now that dance floors in Quebec are finally open again, people are looking to make up for lost time. And that's exactly why one Montreal bar, Le Saint Édouard, is hosting a New Year's Eve 2021 party this Thursday, November 18.

"When I learned that the dance floors were reopening on November 15, I took the initiative to make this party as we did not have the opportunity to really celebrate New Year's Day last year, so we're making up for it this year," Damien, co-owner and director of Le Saint Édouard, told Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less

What’s Open & What’s Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2017 In Montreal

Plan the long weekend ahead!
imgur

There's just something special about the Thanksgiving holidays.  

The leaves are changing colours every feels cozier and just when we're about to start getting sad that winter is coming, Thanksgiving is there to cheer you up and kick off the holiday season. 

Keep Reading Show less

What's Open And What's Closed In Montreal On Labour Day Weekend 2017

So you can plan ahead.
javan

Labour Day is honestly an underrated holiday. There's nothing to actually celebrate on this day but it comes at just the right time every year. It's always at the end of summer when we're all exhausted from balancing work and all the fun adventures and vacations for the last few months. 

READ ALSO: Montreal Is Hosting Massive "Street Food" Festival In The Old Port

Keep Reading Show less