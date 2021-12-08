Things To Do
This Outdoor Holiday Treasure Hunt In Montreal Is Both Festive & Free

The perfect activity to discover unique spots in the city!

A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game

While Christmas markets are typically our go-to when we're in the mood to be festive, there's a new activity in town to try next time you wish you were living in Santa's workshop.

The Société de développement commercial and the escape game company A/Maze are collaborating to present locals with "Winter Store Fronts," an outdoor holiday treasure hunt in Montreal.

This is the perfect activity to help you discover all kinds of unique spots in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood.

The course begins on rue Notre-Dame Ouest, at the boutique Lola Petite Bourgogne.

Make sure to bring your own pen so you can keep track of the riddles that lead you from one store to another in the journal they provide.

The game is designed to take about an hour, and the last stop is at the Atwater Market, so make sure to keep its opening hours in mind before you head out.

The premise of the game is simple: In order to prove your worth to the "Holiday Spirit," the one who can make all your winter dreams come true, you'll have to solve the riddles spread around the neighbourhood.

The game is completely free, and you don't even need to reserve. Just show up at the starting point and start the game!

Even if it's a bit cold, you can still make it through the game, as it's only a 1-kilometre radius.

If you're hoping to have a magical time with your gang, you have until January 22 to partake in this festive treasure hunt.

"Winter Store Fronts" holiday treasure hunt

Cost: Free

When: Until January 22, 2022

Address: 2652, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC (starting point)

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

