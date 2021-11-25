This Westmount Bakery Got A Nutella Machine So You Can Pick A Treat & Stuff It To The Max
Italian pastries + chocolate + hazelnut = heaven. 🤤
You might already be familiar with Forno West, an Italian bakery in Westmount known for all kinds of yummy treats. But now the boulangerie/pâtisserie is giving you one more delicious reason to go — especially if you love Nutella.
Forno West has a brand-new Nutella machine, installed earlier this week, to make your favourite Italian delights even better.
The Nutella machine works like a pump. Once you pick a treat, the staff at Forno West start filling it up with as much chocolate-hazelnut goodness as possible.
"Right now, you can use the Nutella pump for our Sicilian brioches and to stuff little buns," Carmela Argento, Forno West's manager, told MTL Blog. However, Argento said Forno West plans to develop more options for baked goods they can stuff full of Nutella for you in the near future.
Even though the machine hasn't been used much yet, Argento gave us the inside scoop on a few of the incredible treats it has in the works with Nutella.
"What's really exciting is our plan to introduce a Nutella turnover without apples. We'll also give customers the option of having a Nutella turnover with almonds inside," she said.
A pâte feuilletée lined with frangipane could also soon be stuffed with Nutella, she said, and Forno West plans to call the creation a "Nufella."
A quick visit to Forno West's website will likely get your taste buds flowing with inspiration.
And, for those of you who are Nutella obsessed and can't get enough of the stuff (who could blame you?), you can always turn to this Nutella map of Quebec to guide you on a Nutella crawl of Montreal.
