A Quebec Woman Won $1 Million Playing Lotto Max — 1 Month Before Her Ticket Expired
Always check your tickets!
Talk about a last-minute win! A lucky Quebec woman struck gold just one month before her lottery ticket was set to expire, bagging a whopping $1 million in the Lotto Max jackpot.
Stephanie Vila of Montérégie, Quebec took home a million dollars this fall with a ticket she had purchased 11 months ago.
The Quebec resident was preparing for a vacation and decided to clean out her wallet. Vial found a few lottery tickets that she'd had buried in there for quite some time, Loto-Québec said. Considering Vila had never verified the tickets, she visited a retailer to check her numbers and alas, one of 'em was a winner.
At first, Vila didn't believe that the number of zeros on the self-serve ticket machine was right. She assumed the ticket checker was not working properly. After giving it a second go, this time by the store attendant, Vila realized she did, in fact, win $1 million.
The attendant told Loto-Québec that Vila's "eyes were wide open," when she had the numbers checked a second time. "She asked me, ‘Is this really a million?’ So, I answered, “I think so!’” she said."
When it was confirmed that Vila was a million dollars richer, she immediately phoned her parents to share the good news, making them the first to know about her windfall, Loto-Québec said.
The Montérégie resident claimed her $1 million prize on September 18, exactly 11 months after the draw and one month before the prize claim deadline. “I can’t believe I had a ticket worth one million in my wallet this whole time! I almost lost my prize!" Vila said per the Loto-Québec press release.
When it comes to what Vila plans on doing with her newly minted million-dollar deposit, the Quebecer certainly has plans to use it wisely. According to the crown corporation, Vila is set on investing her money all while travelling abroad.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Super C located at 2125 Boulevard Rolland-Thérrien in Longueuil. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.