The Top 10 Party Cities In Canada Were Ranked & Montreal Was Totally Snubbed
How are they going to do Montreal dirty like that?
The top cities in Canada to party in were ranked and not a single Quebec destination made the list.
Uber Canada released its annual Nightlife Index report, detailing the nightlife habits of Canadians throughout the year and when it comes to the best city to party in, Montreal was nowhere to be found.
"If one thing can be said about Canadians, it’s that we really know how to part-EH. Even as temperatures begin to dip, our legendary nightlife scene continues to be hot and thriving, as party-goers hit up swanky cocktail bars, cozy pubs and booming nightclubs all year long," Uber said.
Considering Montreal is considered the nightlife capital of Canada, per Time Out, it came as a total surprise when the 514 was completely left out of Uber's recent ranking. But when you take into account Uber's methodology, it's safe to say that Montreal may have made the cut if it weren't for our stellar public transit system and walkable cityscape.
Pulling from Uber Rides and Uber Eats data, the ride-share and food-delivery service created the top 10 partying cities in Canada based on the average number of late-night trips (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.) riders in each city take every month.
London, Ontario was crowned the top party city in Canada, landing first on the list. Toronto came in second, while Winnipeg, Halifax, and Kitchener-Waterloo, all rounded off the top five. Mhm, Kitchener-Waterloo is definitely more popping than Montreal, Uber…
Wondering which other Canadian cities made the cut? Here's the complete list of the top 10 party cities in Canada, according to Uber Canada:
- London
- Toronto
- Winnipeg
- Halifax
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Regina
- Edmonton
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- Kingston
Turns out, there are also certain post-night out rides Canadians require most throughout the year. According to Uber's Nightlife Index, the biggest partying nights across Canada based on the volume of rides between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. are on New Year, St. Patrick's Day, Canada Day, Halloween and the long weekend in May.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- 5 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World But Montreal Didn't Make Top 50 ›
- 2 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World & They're Both In Quebec ›
- The Best Hotels In Canada Were Ranked & 3 Quebec Spots Made The Cut ›
- The Friendliest Cities In The World Were Ranked & Canada Dominated The List ›
- Montreal Was Just Ranked 3rd Best City In The World — Take That, Toronto - MTL Blog ›