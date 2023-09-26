This Montreal Burger Was Named One Of The Best In Canada At Le Burger Week 2023
Anyone in the mood for a juicy burger? 🍔
Le Burger Week 2023 has officially concluded, marking the end of an exciting two-week-long burger festival across Canada. Burger lovers sank their teeth into some of the boldest, beefiest and biggest burger creations — with five notable restaurants and their unique take on the classic burger coming out on top.
Chefs across Canada were given total creative freedom, or in this case, a culinary carte blanche, to concoct some of the most innovative and delectable burgers they could imagine. Participating cities for this year's festival included Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.
Le Burger Week has now released its list of winners along with the top five best burgers in Canada and one Montreal restaurant made the cut, including another in Quebec City.
Montreal's very own Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine took a top spot thanks to its mouthwatering "Le BWB" (Le Big Wack Bacon) burger, which is made up of a 100-gram beef patty smashed by the plancha pros at Chez Simon, a ton of bacon, American cheddar, lettuce, thinly sliced red onions, dill pickles and the Montreal restaurant's famous Big Wack sauce. The bacon-filled burger went for only $10.
Quebec City's Au Petit Chalet crafted the "Mr. Vendetta," which sold for $15.95. The burger gave off a classic Canadian Thanksgiving vibe with packed ingredients such as two smash burgers, bacon and cranberry jam flambéed in bourbon, turkey bacon chips, aged perron cheese, Cholla mayonnaise, and arugula all between a buttered brioche bun.
Rounding off the top five include Vancouver's MeeT on Main, who created "The MeeT Stack" ($20.75), Guelph, Ontario's Sam's Grill with the "Regular Burger," ($10.49), and "The Magnifico" from Carlos Cucina in Sandy Hook, Manitoba.
Montreal also scored big in the Jude's Choice category, with two Montreal restaurants gaining recognition. Restaurant Paulo et Suzanna crafted the "La Colosse," burger that sold for $10.99, scoring points with the judges thanks to its 100% Angus beef burger, cheese, Philly steak, jalapeño, pickles, hot peppers, sour cream and chive crisps and the restaurant's homemade south-western sauce all served on a brioche bun.
Another judge's fave was the "Barbie Burger," from Burger Bar Crescent, which went for $19.95. The burger, described as "sweet and cheesy," includes a 6-ounce AAA beef patty in a pink sesame seed bun with garlic mayo, fried goat cheese, pickled beets, red onion and arugula with a choice of fries, green salad or coleslaw.
OK. Who wants a burger now?