6 Montreal Hot Pot Restaurants That'll Spice Up Your Life

Feelin' up for some delish hot pot?

Associate Editor
Liuyishou Chinese hot pot restaurant in Montreal, Right: Japanese hot pot ingredients from Kagayaki restaurant in Montreal.

Courtesy of Liuyishou Montreal, @shabushabukagayaki | Instagram
Montreal restaurants never disappoint, especially when it comes to our hot pot scene. The 514 has an array of mouthwatering hot pot restaurants to choose from if you're looking to really heat things up.

Whether you're on the hunt for a fun date idea, a spot to grab some food with your crew, or simply want to dine solo and feast away, then these are some must-try Montreal hot pot places that are truly bound to spice up your life.

Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Price: 💸💸

Address: 50, rue De La Gauchetière O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Easily one of the city's most popular spots for hot pot, Happy Lamb serves up delish Mongolian meats and veggies in a flavourful broth for you to fulfill all your hot pot fondue dreams.

Menu

Fondue Chinoise Express

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1616, rue Saint-Catherine O., (Faubourg)

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is located in what's practically an abandoned food court offering up some delish eats including their tasty broth, chili, and pork. If you want to try something other than their fondue, then their noodles are certainly worth a taste.

Menu

Fondue Kim Long

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3250, boul. Crémazie E., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an unpretentious spot to just nosh on some good 'ole classic hot pot, then this is the place for you. Fondue Kim Long offers patrons a contemporary and laid back environment with TVs and a menu that is totally worth returning for.

Menu

Kagayaki

Price: 💸💸

Address: 75, rue De La Gauchetière O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Kagayaki offers up some delectable Japanse fondue with meats, seafood, veggies, and an array of dipping suaces to choose from. You can enjoy every bite in a stunning contemporary space that will leave you feeling satisfied and wanting more.

Menu

Restaurant Fondue Le Neuf

Price: 💸💸

Address: 505, bould. de Maisonneuve O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Le Neuf hot pot keeps things simple when it comes to their traditional hot pot. If you want a restaurant that serves up some smashing hot pot , then look no further. Be sure to head over during Le Neuf's Saturday and Sunday all-you-can-eat lunch menu from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu

Liuyishou Montreal

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Liuyishou Hot Pot is the biggest all-you-can-eat hot pot spot across North America, and they are finally opening up here in Montreal. The restaurant will be celebrating it's grand opening on April 16 and April 17 where you can enjoy all that the Liuyishou menu has to offer.

Menu


