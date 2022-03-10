Trending Topics

things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Now That The City Is Finally Coming Alive Again

Can you feel that Montreal energy returning?

Woman drinking wine in Montreal restaurant (left), Montreal couple at Polar Bear's Club in Piedmont, Quebec (right).
@1ou2cocktails | Instagram, Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Doesn't it just feel like the city's finally coming alive again? After a shenanigan-filled start to 2022, the days are finally a little longer, the Montreal weather's getting warmer and it feels like life's slowly getting back to normal.

Now that the atmosphere is filling up with some much-needed energy, here are things to do this weekend in Montreal to get back in touch with the city we all know and love.

Dine In Old Montreal For Happening Gourmand

Price: $29, $35 and $39 menu options for dinner; $19 for brunch menu.

When: March 10 to April 3

Address: See website for participating restaurants.

Why You Need To Go: Montreal's most delicious festival is back after two years, bringing you popular menu items from some of your favourite places in Old Montreal. Offering both dinner and brunch, you can try a variety of restaurants, plates and meals that are bound to satisfy your taste buds.

Find out more

Check Out This New Spot For Brunch (Now Served On Saturdays)

When: Saturdays and Sundays

Address: SHAY, 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This super-popular Middle Eastern spot started serving Lebanese-inspired brunch late last year and it's become such a hit that you can now get it not on one day a week, but two! Plus, there are some new items on the brunch menu for you to no doubt fall in love with.

Find out more

Check Out What May Just Be The Coolest Job Fair Ever

When: Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and March 11 from 2-7 p.m. to

Address: Hotel William Gray's Living Room, 421 rue St-Vincent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Old Montreal's hottest restaurants, there's a job fair this weekend for a variety of jobs, including gigs with the hotel's spas and the restaurants. The event will have everything from DJs, drinks, massage chairs, and a welcome gift. Definitely worth checking out!

Find out more

Try the New Boozy Tapas Menu At Tommy's West Island Location

Address: Fairview Mall food court entrance; 6801, Autoroute Trans-Canadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC

Why You Need To Go: Tommy's is one of the city's most popular places for bites and beverages, but the latest location at Fairview Pointe-Claire will absolutely take that love to a whole other level thanks to the swanky decor and boozy tapas menu.

Find out more

Go Skating At Montreal's New Massive Ice Rink

Price: Free admission - $10.87 skate rental

Address: Corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark

Why You Need To Go: The end of the winter season is upon us, but there's still time for skating at Montreal's massive outdoor ice rink in Quartier des Spectacles — so why not get one last skate on before spring officially arrives.

FInd out more

Relax At This Thermal Spa

Price: $70 + tax on weekends.

Address: Polar Bear's Club, 930 boul. des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC.

Why You Need To Go: The Polar Bear's Club is a thermal experience everyone should visit at least once! Now that spas are open again, there's no better way to soak your worries away than at this hold and cold destination. With an array of saunas, hot tubs with waterfalls, and zen rooms, this spa also has a steam room, fire pit, and sub-zero pools.

Find out more

Watch Films At SAT Fest

Price: $19.10 (taxes included)

When: March 8 to 12, 2022; screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Address: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Back for its 10 edition, the SAT Fest is bringing you a collection of short films from artists around the world in its dome theatre that's 360-degrees, 13-metre high and equipped with 157-speakers. Experience the art of cinema like never before.

Find Out More

Visit This Popular Bakery's New Location

Address: 1201, rue Sainte Catherine E, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Blonde Biscuiterie is known for her delicious creations like the delectable cookie pizza. Now you can stop by the second location in Montreal's Gay Village to grab tasty treats to go — 'cause who doesn't want to satisfy their sweet tooth?

Website

Get A Serious Dose Of Vitamin C At This Café

Address: SoLIT Café, 2030, rue Mansfield, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Montreal café has oranges hanging from the ceiling in a way that's charming and eye-catching, but warm and inviting. And the menu is just as impressive. With an array of sandwiches serves on a croissant, bagel, or baguette, and fresh soups and salads, you'll be in love with every bite.

Find out more

Go On A Date Without Spending A Dime

Price: Free!

Address: Around Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Montreal isn't just a romantic city, but an exciting city with so much to do on all corners of the island without having to spend any money. So grab your special someone and fall back in love with this place we call home with countless dates that won't cost you a single penny.

Find out more

Pick Up Some Delish Zeppoles

When: Until mid-April

Address: 2495, boul. Saint Martin E., Laval, QC & 268, rue JeanTalon E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Pâtisserie St-Martin is back with another season of Zeppoles to celebrate the San Guiseppe holiday and you're definitely want to get some before they're gone for the year. With various flavours, there's a little something for everyone.

Find out more

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

