A Severe Thunderstorm Watch Is In Effect For Montreal
When thunder roars, go indoors!
Another day, another severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal. After a month of tornadoes, loads of rain, and several other severe thunderstorm warnings this month, it's clear the city and surrounding regions aren't on the best of terms with Mother Nature.
Environment Canada issued a weather warning at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday stating that "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon and early this evening."
The thunderstorm watch covers Montreal, Laval, Châteauguay and Longueuil.
According to The Weather Network, "strong thunderstorms" could hit Montreal around 4 p.m. with rain continuing until 10 p.m.
Despite the expected lightning and angry claps of thunder, Montreal will only receive approximately six millimetres of rain.
Although the 514 won't be receiving much precipitation, summer storms are still no joke. Environment Canada states that severe thunderstorms are able to produce tornadoes and violent, sudden gusts of wind — particularly over bodies of water, so it's best to avoid any water-related activities today.
"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the federal weather agency states.
Luckily, conditions should clear up as of tomorrow with a high temperature of 27 C and "mainly sunny" skies, per The Weather Network.
So, while today might not be the best time for outdoor festivities, you will certainly be able to make up for it during this hot and sunny weekend.
