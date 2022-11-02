A Downtown Montreal Café Is Giving Out Free Lattes This Friday
Here's how to claim yours!
Downtown Montreal café Leaves House will give out free lattes on Friday, November 4. The giveaway is part of an effort to promote the café's partnership with plant-based milk producer Bonsoy.
Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Montrealers can show up at the Leaves McGill location (1800, avenue McGill College) and order a Bonsoy latte with either soy or almond milk. It will be free of charge.
Leaves House confirmed to MTL Blog that there will be no limit to how many lattes it gives out.
The café regularly hosts coffee giveaways and plant sales to advertise its offering and thank customers. Past promotions have included a free plant and coffee bundle and a buy-two-get-one-free plant sale.
Get a summary of the details on the latest latte giveaway below.
Free Latte Giveaway Leaves McGill
Bonsoy logo on a milk frother cup.
Courtesy of Leaves House
Where:
- Leaves McGill, 1800, avenue McGill College, Montreal, QC
- The giveaway will not take place at the other Leaves House locations
When: Friday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis
Details: Order a Bonsoy latte with either soy or almond milk