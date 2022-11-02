Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
café montreal

A Downtown Montreal Café Is Giving Out Free Lattes This Friday

Here's how to claim yours!

Senior Editor
Leave House latte in a to-go cup. Right: People working on tables at Leaves McGill.

Courtesy of Leaves House, @leaveshousecafe | Instagram

Courtesy of Leaves House, @leaveshousecafe | Instagram

Downtown Montreal café Leaves House will give out free lattes on Friday, November 4. The giveaway is part of an effort to promote the café's partnership with plant-based milk producer Bonsoy.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Montrealers can show up at the Leaves McGill location (1800, avenue McGill College) and order a Bonsoy latte with either soy or almond milk. It will be free of charge.

Leaves House confirmed to MTL Blog that there will be no limit to how many lattes it gives out.

The café regularly hosts coffee giveaways and plant sales to advertise its offering and thank customers. Past promotions have included a free plant and coffee bundle and a buy-two-get-one-free plant sale.

Get a summary of the details on the latest latte giveaway below.

Free Latte Giveaway Leaves McGill

\u200bBonsoy logo on a milk frother cup.

Bonsoy logo on a milk frother cup.

Courtesy of Leaves House

Where:

  • Leaves McGill, 1800, avenue McGill College, Montreal, QC
  • The giveaway will not take place at the other Leaves House locations

When: Friday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis

Details: Order a Bonsoy latte with either soy or almond milk

Website

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...