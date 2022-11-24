Environment Canada Has Issued A Freezing Rain Warning For Montreal & It Could Get Icy
Roads and sidewalks are expected to be icy. 🥶
The city could be a bit of a nightmare starting Friday morning as Montreal is expected to be hit with freezing rain. Environment Canada issued a weather warning for Montreal on November 24 saying that a "few hours" of freezing rain is expected during rush hour.
According to EnviroCan, freezing rain warnings are issued when rainfall occurs in sub-zero temperatures causing ice to build up, thus creating icy surfaces.
The warning states that "ice accretion will range from 1 to 2 millimetres," which can make getting to where you need to be Friday morning a bit of a challenge.
Environment Canada says that surfaces such as "highways, roads, walkways and parking lot may become icy and slippery." So, if you'll be driving or walking anywhere, it might be best to do so with extra caution to avoid any mishaps. The federal weather department is alerting the public to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions.
The Weather Network is predicting that the rainy conditions will begin around 5 a.m. Friday and last well into the afternoon with temps staying in the two to six degree Celsius range.
Luckily, the weather is expected to improve by this weekend with Saturday's forecast set to be "a mix of sun and clouds" with a daily high of five degrees Celsius.
