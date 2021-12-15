Quebec Reported Over 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases — The Most Since Early January
"We're specifically looking at Montreal."
Quebec reported 2,386 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. It's the first time the province tallied over 2,300 new cases in a single day since January 8.
"We're specifically looking at Montreal," Dubé told Paul Arcand of 98.5 Wednesday, adding that he spoke to Regional Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin earlier in the morning.
The news comes amid growing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant. At least two Montreal schools have closed due to student or staff infections with the variant.
Dubé said Tuesday that local public health officials had concluded that Omicron is more transmissible than other forms of the virus, but that it was still unclear whether it produced more intense symptoms.
On 98.5, the minister once again called on Quebecers and their children to get vaccinated.
The province on Tuesday announced plans to make free rapid COVID-19 tests available at pharmacies beginning Monday, December 20, and asked residents to work from home to limit contacts and prevent the spread of Omicron.
Dubé wouldn't tell Arcand whether the government foresees new health measures or lockdowns. Reports indicate that the federal government, meanwhile, is considering new international travel rules or advisories.
Canada has already instituted on-arrival testing for all international air travellers coming from countries other than the United States. Fully vaccinated travellers have to quarantine until they receive a negative test result.
As cases rise, Quebec is still set to increase the private gathering capacity for fully vaccinated residents from 10 to 20 people on December 23.
