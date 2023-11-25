Montreal Was Ranked Among The Best Cities In The World
The Canadian hotspot is a must-visit in 2024.
Montreal has much to be proud of after being ranked as one of the best cities in the world to travel to in 2024. Lonely Planet released its annual list of the best cities to travel to and Montreal didn't just make the cut, but it was the only Canadian city to appear on the ranking.
Lonely Planet listed 10 of the most sought-after destinations, which include travel hotspots such as Paris, Jakarta, Nairobi, Prague, Manaus, and of course…Montreal.
"Montréal's all-season calendar of festivals and arts events, changing neighbourhoods packed with diverse cuisine, au courant galleries and quirky shops are among the many reasons it has long been one of Canada's coolest destinations," Lonely Planet wrote.
"This year, with new museums, revamped attractions, an ever-vibrant restaurant scene and added transport options making it even easier to reach, this metropolitan region is ready for its close-up." And the travel publication is 100% right.
While Montreal has rightfully claimed its title as the best foodie city in North America (with little to no competition), the 514 has become one of the hottest cultural hubs with a nightlife scene that you won't find just anywhere in Canada. Toss in the fact that we have parks galore, a European touch and poutine (duh) — it's truly no surprise that Montreal is among the best cities to travel to in 2024.
Wondering which other cities made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the best cities in the world to travel to, per Lonely Planet:
- Nairobi, Kenya
- Paris, France
- Montreal, Canada
- Mostar, Bosnia,
- Philadelphia, United States
- Manaus, Brazil
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Prague, Czech Republic
- İzmir, Turkey
- Kansas City, United States
