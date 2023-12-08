A TikToker Went Viral After Showing Off Canadian Snacks Americans Are Missing Out On (VIDEO)
Chips, chocolate, drinks and so much more.
It's no secret the U.S. has an abundance of food items and restaurants that Canadians have to cross the border to get their hands on. Well, turns out Canada has got a few foodie treasures that Americans are totally missing out on, too.
A Canadian TikToker who goes by @caalleigh on the social platform showcased several Canadian snacks that are not available in the U.S. and are well worth crossing the border for. The three-minute TikTok has since amassed nearly one million views and 70,000 likes.
The Winnipeg-based content creator was asked in the comments, "Are there things in Canada that we [Americans] don't have in the U.S. that you would suggest we pick up on a trip?" and it's safe to say the TikTok creator delivered.
@caalleigh
Replying to @Jessreads2much maybe i’ll do beauty and cosmetics edition next 👀 #canadiantiktok #canadiantok #canadiansnacks #visitingcanada #poutine #ketchupchips #canadianfood
The first food item? Ketchup chips! A Canadian classic. But not just any ketchup chips. Lays ketchup chips.
Despite there being a variety of ketchup chips to choose from including Old Dutch, Miss Vickie's, Doritos and store-brand versions, Lays never disappoints.
You know what also hits every. single. time? Ruffles all-dressed chips. The Canadian content creator revealed she reaches for all-dressed chips at least once a week. Not to mention they make a great potluck pre-dinner snack.
"These are staples at parties, I cannot imagine going [to a party] and these not being there!" she said.
Next up were a few coffee creamers Americans would adore, including a few of the Tim Hortons creamers and the maple-flavoured Delight brand option.
Speaking of maple-flavoured foods. The creator also recommended picking up maple cookies, or anything maple for that matter. And she isn't wrong, at all. I could easily finish a row of those maple-filled cookies in minutes. I'd certainly regret it later, but nothing beats being in maple heaven when you're going for one cookie after another.
The TikToker also had to show off Canada's very own No Name brand. While she didn't rave about a single food item specifically, it was the iconic yellow packaging and simple copy that make it such a worthwhile brand.
In addition to sweet and salty snacks, the video creator had a few chocolate bars to suggest, such as KitKat (made by Nestlé in Canada), Smarties (called Rockets in the U.S.), and of course, the notorious Kinder egg, which just so happens to be banned in the States due to FDA regulations.
@Caalleigh ended the clip off with a few more Canadian foods, but not ones you can technically bring across the border. This included Beaver Tails and poutine (she even got the French pronunciation right).
So, you hungry yet?
