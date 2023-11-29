I Compared McDonald’s Wrap To Tim Hortons' & This Fast Food Restaurant Does It Better
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch.
I decided to compare the McDonald's McWrap to the crispy chicken wrap on the Tim Hortons menu and it's safe to say that one fast food restaurant certainly knows a thing or two more about wrap making than the other.
Now, burgers, subs and sandwiches totally get the job done whenever you're craving a loaded fast-food bite but wraps are where the real foodie feast is at. From the golden-brown, well-seasoned chicken, and crisp bacon strips all the way to the generous amount of ranch dressing all snuggly wrapped in a warm and lightly toasted tortilla — fast-food wraps hit every. single. time.
The combination of savoury, crunchy and creamy makes for a fast-food meal you won't regret ordering and while practically every fast-food joint serves up a mean wrap, does anyone do it like McDonald's does?
Whether we're talking about the McDonald's snack wrap or the various McWraps on the McDonald's menu, there's no wrong choice when it comes to ordering a wrap. Nevertheless, nothing hits quite like a crispy chicken wrap.
I wanted to see how the Tim Hortons wrap measured up to the classic McDonald's McWrap and the results were rather conclusive.
I compared the overall presentation, taste and of course, cost to determine the overall winner. So, between McDonald's and Tim Hortons, which spot makes the best wrap?
Let's dive in.
Tim Hortons and McDonald's Wrap Overview
The Tim Hortons and McDonald's wrap.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Upon first glance, I could immediately tell how much bigger the McDonald's McWrap was compared to the one from Tim Hortons. Considering the size difference, the McDonald's McWrap also felt heavier and more loaded than the bacon and chicken wrap from McDonald's.
Both were wrapped nicely, although the wrap from McDonald's was slightly messier (which is often expected) and they both appeared fresh, despite the 10-minute drive each took from their respective restaurants to my house.
But…how did they taste? And which one tastes better? That's what I was most excited to find out.
Tim Hortons Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Tim Hortons Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $7.79
I've given a Tim Hortons wrap a taste test many a time, and have enjoyed their selection of wraps, especially the steak and cheese wrap and the Tim Hortons Farmers Wrap. Now, as for the crispy chicken and bacon wrap from Tim Hortons, I was slightly disappointed.
The size of the chicken strips could have been bigger since the wrap could've easily used a bit more protein and a bit more crisp. Luckily the lettuce was fresh (although a bit more lettuce wouldn't hurt) and the tortilla was, in fact, toasted to perfection.
However, the tomato ruined the entire experience for me, particularly when it came to the very last bite and all I was left with was sauce, bread, and (soggy) tomato, which is why some heftier chicken strips would've made a huge difference.
Score: 3/5
McDonald's Chicken & Bacon McWrap
McDonald's Chicken & Bacon McWrap
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $9.19
The McDonald's McWrap was a lot messier than the Tim Hortons wrap, which I noticed more after properly unwrapping each. Nevertheless, the flavour was there. Not only were the chicken strips sized to my liking, but they were a lot crispier and meatier than the tenders at Tim Hortons.
Additionally, the lettuce being chopped also provided an extra crunch to the meal, which I loved and it's safe to say that McDonald's never skimps out on sauce.
The only downside I have to point out regarding the McDonald's McWrap is that there are cucumbers. When did this happen? And why are there cucumbers in my McDonald's wrap? Don't get me wrong, I love cucumbers, but what is this? A salad? The tomato and lettuce are plenty thank you. For that reason, I had to dock a half point.
Score: 4.5/5