The Top Places To Visit In Canada Were Ranked & 2 Quebec Destinations Made The Cut
Get your bags ready! 🇨🇦
It's no secret Canada is among one of the most beautiful countries in the world with remarkable landscapes from coast to coast. Well, for those looking to become better acquainted with the true north, a list of the top places to visit in Canada just dropped and you're going to want to get that travel bucket list ready.
MacLean's, a Canadian news magazine that tackles nationwide matters, including politics, pop culture, and current events, released its list of the 10 Places to Visit in Canada Right Now and not one but two Quebec destinations managed to make the cut.
"While the old travel standbys — Montreal, Vancouver, Banff, Niagara — are reliable for a reason, many people are looking for somewhere less touristy, less congested, less expensive. That’s where this list comes in," MacLean's said.
MacLean's polled its staff writers across Canada on their favourite hidden-gem destinations and with that came a list of up and coming cities, outdoor wonderlands, province-spanning road trips and some of the most culinary diverse locations the country has to offer.
The first Quebec destination to appear on the MacLean's list is Bas-Saint-Laurent, which is situated in the south shore of the lower Saint Lawrence River. The stunning region begins right at the cusp of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli and La Pocatière — roughly an hour north of Quebec City — extending all the way up to the Gaspé Peninsula where the Saint Lawrence River turns into the Atlantic Ocean.
Bas-Saint-Laurent, Quebec is home to some of the most spectacular national parks including Parc National du Bic, Parc National Lac-Témiscouata and Saguenay—St. Lawrence Marine Park. Visitors can take advantage of loads of outdoors activities including winter and summer hikes, horesabck riding, rock climbing, cycling, sea excursions, cruises and every watersport you could possibly think of.
Not to mention a visit to the Bas-Saint-Laurent Islands is a must, too.
La Côte-Nord also made it on MacLean's list of the top places to visit in Canada right now. Located further north of the Bas-Saint-Laurent lays the region of La Côte-Nord, which offers must-see destinations including Sept-Iles, Mingan, and of course Anticosti Island, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Wondering which other must-visit spots across Canada made the list? Here's the complete top 10 of MacLean's 10 Places to Visit in Canada Right Now:
- Whitehorse, Yukon
- Bas-Saint-Laurent, Quebec
- East Point, Prince Edward Island
- Sechelt, British Columbia
- La Côte-Nord, Quebec
- St. John’s, Newfoundland
- Windsor, Ontario
- Grand Manan, New Brunswick
- Wanuskewin Heritage Park, Saskatchewan
- Ucluelet, British Columbia
